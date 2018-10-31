Reports of big name January transfer deals in and out of Rangers

Rangers have once again been linked with a move for former Ibrox favourite Steven Davis.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Aberdeen probe star’s ‘f*** the Rangers’ video | Rodgers labels Hearts star ‘stupid’ | West Brom eye Tavernier

James Tavernier is wanted by West Brom. Picture: SNS

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Steven Gerrard is eyeing a January loan deal for the player who starred in Glasgow over four-and-a-half seasons.

The 33-year-old has been a near mainstay in the Southampton side since moving to the south coast in 2012. However, he’s found first-team opportunities difficult to come by this campaign and is expected to move on.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record is reporting that West Bromich Albion are back on the trail of James Tavernier.

The Rangers right-back has impressed again this season and it would seem the Baggies are refusing to give up on the player they had two bids knocked back for last summer.

The Championship side sent scouts to watch the 27-year-old in action as Rangers exited the Betfred Cup at the hands of Aberdeen.