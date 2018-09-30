Rapid Vienna sack manager ahead of Rangers clash

Rapid Vienna last night axed under-fire boss Goran Djuricin ahead of this week’s Europa League showdown with Rangers.

The Austrians are in complete turmoil ahead of their trip to Glasgow after they suffered their fourth defeat in nine league games at the weekend when they lost to St. Polten 2-0 at home.

Goran Djuricin has been sacked by Rapid Vienna. Picture: Getty

That spelt the end for Djuricin, who was already under huge pressure after reportedly making a gesture at his own fans following a penalty shoot-out win in the Austrian Cup against a lower league team.

Rapid president Michael Krammer had written an open letter to unhappy fans asking for unity the day before the game but promptly pulled the plug after this latest woeful defeat.

Now the Rapid board will meet today to see who will be in charge for their journey to Scotland this week. Coaches Thomas Hickersberger and Martin Bernhard will take temporary charge of the side before they decide on a successor.

Rapid sporting director Fredy Bickel said: “Goran Djuricin has done everything for the club, but he also understands that we now had to opt for a change of direction.

“There is a meeting of the board on Monday and we will decide on our plans for the match against Rangers this week.

“We have an image in our head of what this team needs and who the new coach should be. The team are intelligent and sensitive and we need someone who matches that.”

The favourite to get the job is St Polten manager Dietmar Kuhbauer, who ironically cost Djuricin his job with the win.