Rangers will get verdict on Alfredo Morelos appeal tonight

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will find out tonight whether his latest red card appeal is successful. The Ibrox club launched an appeal against the Colombian’s third dismissal against Aberdeen this season, and his fourth in total.

A hearing has been pencilled in this evening with the panel understood to be convening at 6pm.

In previous seasons a hearing after a midweek game would not have taken place until the following week, meaning players were free to play at the weekend, but the Scottish Football Association amended its rules before the start of this campaign.

The rules state that a fast-track hearing to determine wrongful dismissal claims shall be convened “as soon as is reasonably possible” after 5pm on the second working day following the match.

Morelos will miss tomorrow’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Kilmarnock and a home league clash with St Johnstone if he loses his case against the red card for violent conduct.

Aberdeen did not lodge any intention to challenge the red card Scott McKenna received in the same incident in Wednesday’s 4-2 win for Rangers at Pittodrie. Both players appeared to kick out at each other in the second half.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes felt his player was guilty of “naivety” for getting involved and felt both players deserved red cards.

McInnes added about Morelos on Sky Sports: “He’s an absolute nuisance for defenders but once again he’s got himself sent off and hopefully the authorities don’t rescind that one because it’s a red card.”

Morelos won a wrongful dismissal claim in August for kicking McKenna, having his red card downgraded to

yellow.

The 22-year-old received two yellow cards in games against Europa League opponents Ufa and Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte will look at footage before deciding whether to charge Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor for a studs-up challenge on Lewis Ferguson which caught the Aberdeen player on the shin. Whyte has until 3pm today to issue a charge.