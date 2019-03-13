Rangers v Aberdeen: Police probe sectarian singing claims after Steven Gerrard branded a “sad Orange b*****d”

Police Scotland are probing claims of sectarian singing aimed at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Light Blues’ 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox.

Chants branding the Gers boss a “sad Orange b*****d” are understood to have been heard towards the end of the match.

Police are probing reports of sectarian chanting aimed at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

It comes barely seven days after Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon vowed that the Scottish Government would step in if clubs didn’t take action.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are aware of this matter and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Gers insider told The Sun: “The match delegate is aware of sectarian chants from some Aberdeen fans and it is up to the SFA to deal with that.”

Earlier today, anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth wrote on social media: “Depressing to hear reports of more sectarian abuse at football last night.

“This time directed toward Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Pathetic to turn up at a game to spout this crap.”

Last month, Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke blasted Rangers fans after similar chanting branding him a “sad Fenian b*****d” was heard during Killie’s Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox, while Neil Lennon spoke out about sectarian abuse after he was struck by a coin and subjected to abuse during a goalless Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle in October during his tenure as Hibs boss.

Kris Boyd was also targeted by Celtic fans during Kilmarnock’s league clash with the Parkhead side at Rugby Park. The veteran striker was taunted with chants branding him a “fat Orange b*****d” and hit by a coin thrown from the away end.