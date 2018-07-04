Rangers unveil new Hummel kits - including orange third strip

Rangers have finally unveiled their new kits for the 2018/19 season, made by Danish sportswear firm Hummel.

The home kit, which will be worn for the first time during Friday’s friendly match against Bury, is a traditional royal blue, with the iconic white Hummel chevrons on the side panels.

It will be worn with white shorts, and black and red socks.

The away jersey is white with a red and royal blue diagonal stripe on the front, and will be teamed with blue shorts and white and red socks.

The club’s third kit will be predominantly mandarin orange with blue trim.

Greg Docherty, James Tavernier and Scott Arfield model the new kits. Picture: Rangers/YouTube

Rangers released a video to coincide with the launch of the strips.

Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: “We are delighted to showcase our new strips for next season from Hummel and we are sure our supporters will love their design.

“We will have more news for supporters on the dates the kits will be available for sale soon.

“Everyone involved in the process is pulling out all the stops with a view to having them available for sale by the start of the new Ladbrokes Premiership season.”

The Gers will play in a white away kit with red and blue diagonal stripes. Picture: Rangers FC

Allan Vad Nielsen, Hummel International CEO, added: “We are very pleased at last to be able to unveil Rangers’ kits for season 2018/19.

“We love that Rangers fans have been very vocal on our social media channels since our new partnership was announced and we hope that as our journey together truly begins they will recognise that we will always endeavour to listen and that our desire and passion is to produce Rangers kit and products for the team and supporters that fit perfectly with the needs of this great club and their loyal supporters.”