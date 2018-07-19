Rangers unlikely to move for Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is unlikely to make a move for Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt.

Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt is one player on Rangers' radar. Picture: Getty

Reports this week claimed the Ibrox boss was keen to sign the 26-year-old centre-back - even sending scouts to watch him in action during the Seasiders’ recent closed-door friendly clash with Burnley.

But while the former Wrexham and Telford stopper has been highlighted as a possible new recruit by Gers’ director of football Mark Allen, he is well down Gerrard’s wish list.

And the chances of the Light Blues boss making a move for the £1million-rated defender are slim while other targets remain on the table.

Millwall’s Jake Cooper is Gerrard’s number one choice as he looks to provide competition for summer signings Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.

Rangers have submitted three unsuccessful bids for the 23-year-old Lions defender, with the most recent worth £3million.

But New Den boss Neil Harris is determined to cling on to the former Reading academy graduate and insists Cooper is not for sale.

Rangers have yet to decide whether to return with a fourth offer but Gerrard is determined to add to his defensive options before the season starts.

Meanwhile, full-back Lee Hodson could become the latest player to head for the Ibrox exit following the recent departures of Eduardo Herrera and Harry Forrester.

