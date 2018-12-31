Rangers transfer latest: Kent open to long-term stay | Striker set to snub Rangers | Centre-back on Ibrox links

Rangers have been handed a huge boost in the aftermath of the 1-0 win over Celtic.

Star of the show Ryan Kent has admitted that he is open to the idea of signing for Rangers permanently.

Steven Gerrard was delighted with Ryan Kent's performance against Celtic.

The winger, on loan from Liverpool, terrorised Mikael Lustig as the Ibrox side went level on points with their Glasgow rivals, setting up Ryan Jack for the only goal of the game.

Kent is contracted to his parent-club until the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old stated it was "out of his hands" but it is something he is "considering".

Rangers were hoping to possibly add another Liverpool loanee during the January transfer window with the signing of striker Dominic Solanke.

However, according to reports, the forward is nearing a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old is said to have undergone a medical with the Eagles.

The player also has interest from a number of other clubs, including Bundesliga side Stuttgart and Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Craig Halkett has called links with a return to Rangers as a "compliment".

The Livingston centre-back has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season. He is out of contract at the end of the season and rumoured to be wanted a by a host of clubs, north and south of the border.

The 23-year-old was released by Rangers under Mark Warburton.

Another former Rangers player who does look to be nearing a return to Ibrox is Northern Ireland international Steven Davis.

The 33-year-old is free to leave Southampton having played just three times in the league this season having fallen down the pecking order at St Mary's since Achilles problems in the second half of last season.

Davis wants to make the switch as soon as possible and is hoping for a two-year-deal, according to the Daily Record.

Yet, he will have to wait on Rangers formulating a sufficient financial package for him.

Finally, ex-Rangers forward Ross McCormack is set to make a surprising return to Scottish football by joining former club Motherwell.

The Aston Villa player is currently on loan at Central Coast Mariners in Australia but was in attendance at the Steelmen's win over rivals Hamilton at the weekend.

The Scotland international started his career at Rangers before making the switch to Motherwell in 2006.

