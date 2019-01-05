Rangers transfer latest: Kamara and Jones at Ibrox | Defoe medical expected | Morelos not for sale

Have your say

The latest transfer news and gossip from Rangers...

Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones arrive at Ibrox

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones was also at Ibrox on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara and Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones arrived at Ibrox on Saturday ahead of their proposed moves to Rangers.

Both players are reported to have agreed pre-contract deals with Steven Gerrard’s side.

Kamarma, 23, established himself as a Finnish international at Dens Park after he was signed by Dundee by former manager Neil McCann in summer 2017.

Jones is a Northern Ireland international and the 24-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Killie since joining from Middlesbrough in 2016.

It is understood Rangers would like to bring Jones to Ibrox immediately but Kilmarnock will resist the temptation to cash in on a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Jermain Defoe to undergo medical

Striker Jermain Defoe is expected to undergo a medical on Saturday ahead of his proposed 18-month loan move to Rangers from Bournemouth.

The vastly experienced centre forward has decided to move north after finding his first-team chances limited at the English Premier League side.

If the deal goes through he will link up with Rangers at their winter training camp in Tenerife next week.

The 36-year-old attacker, who won 57 England caps, played with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at international level.

The former West Ham, Sunderland and Tottenham player has featured only four times as substitute in the league for the Cherries this season.

Alfredo Morelos told he’s not for sale

Steven Gerrard has told Alfredo Morelos he is not for sale despite the imminent arrival of Jermain Defoe at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager is braced for interest in the Colombian striker over the course of the January window but he will attempt to resist all offers for his top scorer.

Morelos was hugely influential in the first half of the season, scoring 20 goals as Rangers drew level with Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership going into the winter break.