Rangers transfer latest: Gers want Graeme Shinnie | Agent reveals Ibrox interest | ex-striker to have loan cut short

Rangers are interested in Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie, the agent for Mohanad Ali says the Ibrox club are looking to sign the player on loan, and Jason Cummings could be set to have his loan cut short at Peterborough.

Graeme Shinnie is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: SNS

Rangers want Shinnie

Rangers are interested in signing Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, according to Bristol Live.

The Scottish international midfielder, who can also play at left-back, will see his contract expire this summer.

The 27-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs, including Bristol City, though Aberdeen have not yet given up hope of keeping him on a new long-term contract.

Agent reveals Rangers interest

Rangers have made contact with the agent of Mohanad Ali as they look to sign the player, according to an Iraqi journalist.

The 18-year-old is a rising star in his homeland, where he’s already bagged eight goals in 13 international appearances and has been a consistent scorer for Baghdad side Al-Shorta.

An offer from Rangers has been made to take the player on loan.

Cummings’ loan could be cut short

Jason Cummings could see his loan deal at Peterborough cut short in the January window.

The striker started the season on fire, bagging six goals in his first six games after joining the Posh on a temporary deal from Nottingham Forest.

However, he’s managed only two goals since then, both in the Football League Trophy, and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has admitted that they’d be willing to cancel the player’s loan if another club offers first-team football.