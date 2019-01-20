Rangers transfer latest: Defoe wage reports ‘incorrect’ | target tipped to be a star | Rangers’ spending ‘looks criminal’

Reports of Rangers paying £65,000 of Jermain Defoe’s wages are said to be wide of the mark, Matt Polster has been tipped to shine at Ibrox, and Davie Provan has had his say on the club’s spending.

Defoe wage reports ‘incorrect’

Reports of Rangers picking up half of Jermain Defoe’s massive wages at Bournemouth are wide of the mark, according to BT Sport presenter Darrell Currie.

It had been said that the Ibrox side were paying £65,000 per week for the veteran striker, which would make him the club’s highest paid player by some distance.

However, Currie says this is not the case, describing the situation as a “good deal” for Rangers.

Target tipped to be a star

Matt Polster would be a good signing for Rangers, according to his fellow countryman and former Ibrox ace Carlos Bocanegra.

The 25-year-old American is set to join the Ibrox side this week after impressing in a trial period.

Bocanegra described the Chicago Fire star as an “excellent player with a lot of qualities”.

Rangers spending ‘criminal’

Former Celtic hero Davie Provan has called Rangers’ spending “criminal” and reckons the club would accept liquidation in order to stop Celtic winning ten titles in a row.

The Light Blues have added Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe in this transfer window and are still on the look out for further additions.

The Sky Sports commentator also questioned his old club’s business in the January transfer window, saying they were taking a big gamble by signing three young attackers in Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke and Vakoun Issouf Bayo.