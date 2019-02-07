Rangers ‘tracking Maritimo midfielder’ but face competition from Villarreal and Benfica

Rangers are understood to be keeping tabs on Maritimo midfielder Josip Vukovic, according to reports in Portugal

A Bola and Record both carry stories suggesting the Light Blues are interested in the former Olimpik Donetsk man, but suggest that La Liga side Villarreal are also monitoring the 26-year-old.

Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move for Maritimo's Josip Vukovic. Picture: Getty Images

Sporting CP and Benfica have also been credited with an interest in the Croatian-born player, who was capped 12 times at Under-19 level for his country and has had spells in Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ukraine and Portugal with Dugopolje, Istra 1961, RNK Split, Vitez and now Maritimo, after cutting his teeth with Hajduk Split.

The reports indicate that Rangers will send scouts to watch the defensive midfielder in future games.

Vukovic agreed a three-year deal with Maritimo in June last year, joining on a free transfer from the