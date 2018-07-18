Rangers terminate Harry Forrester’s contract by mutual consent

Rangers have announced they have terminated Harry Forrester’s contract “by mutual consent”.

The 27-year-old was signed by former manager Mark Warburton in January 2016 and helped the club win promotion back to the top-flight later that year.

He was part of the Rangers side which won the Scottish Challenge Cup that season but was injured during the game. He was later diagnosed with a hairline fracture, causing him to miss the 2016 Scottish Cup final defeat against Hibs.

Despite the injury, he signed a new three-year contract with Rangers and played 21 times in their first season back in the top flight.

However, he was deemed surplus to requirements by new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha when he took over in summer 2017 and spent last season on loan at Wimbledon.