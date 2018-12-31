Rangers target has medical with club ahead of proposed loan move

Rangers target Dominic Solanke has reportedly undergone a medical with Crystal Palace ahead of a proposed loan move.

The Liverpool youngster had been linked with a January switch to Ibrox, with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi ahead of him in the Anfield pecking order.

However, despite Gers boss Steven Gerrard eyeing Solanke as a key target in the winter transfer window, the England Under-21 international could be on his way to Selhurst Park.

Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart are also keen on the 21-year-old, according to German publication Kicker. Markus Weinzierl’s side have netted just 12 goals in 17 games and sit third-bottom of the German top flight.

Brighton, Fulham and Huddersfield have all been credited with an interest in the former Chelsea starlet, but the Seagulls were looking at a permanent move and the suggestion is it would take a big offer to convince Liverpool to sell.

Solanke is currently sidelined with a muscle injury but there has been no shortage of interest in the striker.