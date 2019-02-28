Rangers supporters’ group promise further protests amid dispute with club

Rangers supporters’ group Union Bears are promising further protests over their dispute with the Ibrox hierarchy.

The Union Bears staged a silent protest - as they usually sing for 90 minutes - during the 4-0 win over Dundee. Picture: SNS

The group staged a silent protest during the 4-0 victory over Dundee on Wednesday evening and they say the ongoing rift has them considering their future.

They have accused the club’s board of blocking plans to install a safe-standing section at Ibrox, much like the one at Celtic Park, and from allowing the Union Bears to expand to another area of the Broomloan Stand.

They said in a statement: “Following the decision to protest in our game against Dundee, we would like to take this opportunity to explain our reasons in great details.

“We have in recent years attempted to create a dialogue between us and the club regarding the installation of safe standing at Ibrox and the possibility of a move from our current location in BF1. These attempts have never materialised into anything substantial and have always been disregarded at the earliest opportunity.

“Despite positive discussions earlier this season which included supporter surveys and feasibility studies, we find ourselves in the same situation as years past. We learned yesterday afternoon that Rangers have rejected both a safe standing proposal and a potential move for the group to BF3 for the forthcoming season.

“We believe we have exhausted every avenue open to us and are left with a decision to make regarding the group’s future. We are wholly dissatisfied in the manner in which the club have dealt with these issues and believe both the Ibrox atmosphere and match day experience will suffer due to this. The club seem content to benefit from the group’s presence when it suits their motive, offering nothing in return.

“Over the coming months we will be staging various forms of protests and will be canvassing in the hope to generate support and backing for the group. We will be calling on all Rangers fans, club’s and groups to lend us their backing.”