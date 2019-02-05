Rangers striker Jermain Defoe won’t be cited for penalty box tumble

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe will not face any retrospective action over the award of a penalty in his favour against St Mirren.

Rangers' Jermain Defoe goes down under a challenge and earns his side their second penalty of the afternoon. Picture: SNS

The SFA compliance officer had until 3pm on Tuesday to file a notice of complaint against Defoe, but the deadline passed without one being issued.

The veteran hitman won two of the four penalties awarded in the Light Blues’ 4-0 victory, the second of which has brought accusations of diving.

Defoe went over under the attentions of St Mirren defender Paul McGinn, though immediately sprung back to his feet. He later claimed he wouldn’t dive and wasn’t looking for a foul prior to Andrew Dallas pointing to the spot.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke later called for retrospective action against the player so consistency could be established. Clarke wasn’t happy that his winger Jordan Jones was banned for two games over a similar incident following a 2-1 win at Dundee earlier in the season.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard then accused Clarke of wanting Defoe suspended for this weekend’s clash between the two sides in the Scottish Cup.

Barring injury or a straight red for violent conduct in tomorrow night’s meeting with Aberdeen, Defoe will be available for the tie.