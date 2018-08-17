Rangers star hails ‘best fans in the world’ on Instagram

Have your say

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has hailed the “f***ing best fans in the world” after the Ibrox side reached the Europa League play-off following a 0-0 draw with Maribor.

Nikola Katic has impressed in his time at Rangers thus far. Picture: SNS

The Croatian centre-back helped Steven Gerrard’s men complete a two-legged victory over the Slovenian side on Thursday evening as an inspired performance from keeper Allan McGregor enabled the Light Blues to protect their 3-1 first-leg advantage.

They now face a showdown with Russian side Ufa for a spot in the group stages.

After the match, Katic posted a video to his Instragram story showing Rangers fans on the fencing outside the ground as they sang his name.

In the post he wrote “f***ing best fans in the world”.

Nikola Katic's post. Picture: Instagram

The 21-year-old was a summer signing from Slaven Belupo and has already proven to be a big hit with fans as he’s formed a robust partnership with fellow new recruit Connor Goldson at the heart of the defence.

