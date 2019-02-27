Rangers star Alfredo Morelos expects to leave this summer

Alfredo Morelos has revealed he expects to leave Rangers this summer and move to a top European club.
The Colombian hitman had netted 27 goals before last night’s clash with Dundee at Ibrox.
He was linked with a move to China last season and there are plenty of European clubs monitoring his progress.
And Morelos, in an interview in Colombian radio station, W Radio, has prepared Rangers fans for his departure which he expects to be in the summer.
He said: “There are many teams interested in me and a lot of them have watched me play.
“Most likely my transfer will be this summer.
“With the amount of goals I have scored, I know it has been noticed by European clubs.
“I have always said I would like to play in the English Premier League.
“But my initial aim is to play in the Copa America this summer, which has always been a dream of mine. My mentality is that I have to keep working hard to get a place in the squad.
“The Scottish league is a very physical one, but it’s at a very high level. Obviously, Rangers and Celtic are the biggest teams there.
“And for me, it’s great to have Steven Gerrard as my manager. I have learned so much from him.
“At Rangers, I am gaining experience, improving and I’m happy.”