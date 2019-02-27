Rangers star Alfredo Morelos expects to leave this summer

Alfredo Morelos has revealed he expects to leave Rangers this summer and move to a top European club.

The Colombian hitman had netted 27 goals before last night’s clash with Dundee at Ibrox.

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

He was linked with a move to China last season and there are plenty of European clubs monitoring his progress.

And Morelos, in an interview in Colombian radio station, W Radio, has prepared Rangers fans for his departure which he expects to be in the summer.

He said: “There are many teams interested in me and a lot of them have watched me play.

“Most likely my transfer will be this summer.

“With the amount of goals I have scored, I know it has been noticed by European clubs.

“I have always said I would like to play in the English Premier League.

“But my initial aim is to play in the Copa America this summer, which has always been a dream of mine. My mentality is that I have to keep working hard to get a place in the squad.

“The Scottish league is a very physical one, but it’s at a very high level. Obviously, Rangers and Celtic are the biggest teams there.

“And for me, it’s great to have Steven Gerrard as my manager. I have learned so much from him.

“At Rangers, I am gaining experience, improving and I’m happy.”