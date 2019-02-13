Rangers: Review of SFA disciplinary system is ‘matter of extreme urgency’

Rangers have called for the Scottish Football Association to review their disciplinary system “as a matter of extreme urgency” after seeing Allan McGregor’s ban appeal fail.

Rangers reacted after Allan McGregor saw his appeal over a two-game ban turned down. Picture: SNS

In a statement given to Press Association Sport, a club spokesperson said: “Rangers has no option other than to accept this decision.

“However, it is abundantly clear questions about the current disciplinary system, which we believe is flawed, must be posed.

“Rangers has been in dialogue with the Scottish FA on this topic for some time and would urge that the system is now thoroughly reviewed as a matter of extreme urgency.”