Rangers linked with £1.5m move for Kevin McDonald

Rangers have been linked with a £1.5million move for ex-Dundee midfielder Kevin McDonald.

READ MORE - Cruz Azul to cover Carlos Pena’s £20k-a-week Rangers wages - reports

Kevin McDonald has been linked with both Middlesbrough and Rangers. Picture: Getty

The Sun are reporting the Ibrox side are ready to do battle with Tony Pulis as the latter looks to make the Scotsman his first signing at Middlesbrough.

McDonald is currently at English Championship club Fulham. He’s been a mainstay in the team since signing in the summer of 2016.

The player has also enjoyed spells at Burnley, Sheffield United and Wolves, as well as loan periods with Scunthorpe United and Notts County.

A former Scotland under-21 international, McDonald has yet to win a senior cap despite being called up to the squad on a number of occasions.

Rangers have already signed Jamie Murphy and Sean Goss on loan from Brighton and QPR, respectively, and are looking to bolster their squad further in the hope of closing the gap on Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

READ MORE - Rangers target Jason Cummings ‘won’t walk away from Nottingham Forest’