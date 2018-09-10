Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen thanks fans for support with new voice machine

Have your say

Rangers FC icon Fernando Ricksen has thanked his fans for their support using a new voice generator.

The special device allows the 42-year-old Ibrox legend to communicate after Motor Neurone Disease robbed him of his ability to speak.

Ricksen was struck down with the illness, also known as ALS, in 2013.

The Stephen-Hawking style computer was donated by firm rdg Kompagne who reached out to his biographer Vincent de Vries.

Speaking through his new voice generator Ricksen said: “Hello, for the people who don’t know me I am Fernando Ricksen and I suffer from Motor Neurone Disease also known as ALS.”

“Because of this muscle disease I’m unable to speak.

“I have a new device that speaks for me.

“At the moment I only have a female voice so bear with me.

“First I want to thank everyone for the love and support on my birthday.

“Thank you for the energy.”