Rangers latest: Pedro Caixinha keen on Gers target, Gerrard on Ejaria and Liverpool

Pedro loses title, eyes Rangers target

Pedro Caixinha has his eye on a rumoured Rangers target. Picture: Getty Images

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha fell at the final hurdle as he attempted to secure Cruz Azul’s first Mexican Premier League title in over 20 years.

Faced with a play-off final against Club America, Cruz lost on aggregate to their derby rivals. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Club America won the return tie 2-0, consigning Cruz to another year without a league win.

But now Caixinha has set his sights on a striker to help his side go one better next season.

The Portuguese manager is keen on Willem II forward Fran Sol; the former Real Madrid striker who is reportedly wanted by both Celtic and Rangers.

Caixinha has had an eye on Sol all season - could he step in and scupper a potential move to Ibrox?

Ejaria return ‘won’t harm Reds link’

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard doesn’t believe Ovie Ejaria’s early return to Anfield from a season-long loan spell will harm the Light Blues’ link with Liverpool.

The midfielder cut his stay at Ibrox short, after finding it hard to settle in Scotland, but Gerrard believes nothing has changed between his former club and the Gers.

“I’d like to thank Liverpool for the opportunity to have Ovie here for half the season. Am I disappointed he’s gone? Yes. Do I think it’s the right decision? No, because I think he had an incredible opportunity here.

“But I’m never going to stand in a player’s way who is not happy and who is not settled because I have people who are desperate to wear the shirt and who would run through brick walls to wear it.

“It is what it is. I have to accept the decision. I’m sad about it, I wish him all the best. He’s a nice kid, very quiet. He told me it was 100 per cent football reasons and I have respect that.”

Asked if Ejaria’s experience could prove problematic if Rangers want to return to Liverpool for loan players, Gerrard replied: “I don’t think there will be a problem, no.

“That’s because we’ve just sent one player back who’s played 25 times, 11 times in Europe, who wore the number 10 for Glasgow Rangers in front of 51,000 people.”