Rangers latest: Midfielder set for exit | Scott Arfield transfer latest | Rival clubs chase target

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Ibrox...

Dorrans set for Ibrox exit

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans is reportedly set to leave Ibrox during the summer.

The former Scotland international has struggled with injury, making just three appearances this term.

But the 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and with a year left on his contract, the Light Blues could cut their losses at the end of the season and move him on by mutual consent.

'No Southampton interest' in Arfield

Southampton are not eyeing up a move for Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield, despite suggestions the English Premier League side were keeping tabs on the Canada international.

Arfield netted his first professional hat-trick in the Gers' 3-0 win over Motherwell last Sunday, and the Saints were linked with a move for the ex-Burnley man.

However, reports this afternoon have rubbished talk of interest from the St Mary's side in the former Falkirk youngster.

Villa and Lazio eye Vukovic

Rangers could face competition from Aston Villa and Lazio for midfielder Josip Vukovic.

The Maritimo player has been linked with a move to Ibrox in the Portuguese and Italian press, but the English Championship outfit and the Serie A side are also understood to be keen on the Croatian star.

Vukovic, 26, will likely cost around £850,000 and has a contract at the Portuguese side until 2021.