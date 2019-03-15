Rangers latest: ‘Key’ summers signings eyed | Gerrard on ‘keyboard wizards’ | Team changes

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is aiming to add “a bit of magic” to his squad in the summer transfer window.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard eyes "magic" signings in the summer. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Speaking ahead of the club’s clash with Kilamrnock on Saturday, the manager looked ahead to next season and recognised the team requires improving.

Gerrard signed 15 players last summer as he undertook an extensive and much-needed refurbishment of the Rangers squad. A further five players were added in January.

A similar recruitment strategy is not expected but “key additions” are being eyed.

He said: “Without a doubt, we have improved, the majority of players we have brought in have stood up, some haven’t and we will continue to improve the squad going forward. We are doing everything we can to make Rangers a winning team but it can’t happen overnight.

“There needed to be a squad overhaul when I arrived. There will be change and better players to add more quality but I don’t expect the same in terms of numbers, we need a bit of magic and a few key additions.”

Gerrard’s analysis of his squad comes on the back of two disappointing results. A 1-1 draw at Hibs last Friday all but ended any chance of winning the league title before Aberdeen knocked Rangers out the Scottish Cup in a replay at Ibrox.

He has called on his team to show the character required to succeed at the club.

“I’ve not said much, sometimes you don’t have to say much, the players know how the supporters and staff are feeling,” Gerrard said. “It’s about what you do on the pitch.

I”f they have anything about them and they understand the club it should be straightforward as what they need to give going forward.

“Tactics and information have to come second sometimes, I am expecting a performance for the supporters as Tuesday was a tough one to take. We will never stop fighting and doing what we can this season.”

“I’m well aware of the job I signed up for, I know after a few bad results pundits and keyboard wizards will always be there. That’s fine.”

Gerrard confirmed that he will make changes to the team which were defeated by Aberdeen.

Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are major doubts but there is positive news with Jamie Murphy set to be back before the season ends.

“There will be changes to the eleven come the weekend,” he said. “The worst thing as a footballer is to lose a game and to feel like you haven’t done yourself or your supporter’s justice. It is interesting for me at the weekend to see what characters I have.”