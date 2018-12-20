Rangers latest: January transfer blow | Outrage over EBT jibe | What Neil Lennon said about Gers

The latest news and gossip from Ibrox...

Dowell set to snub Ibrox switch

Steven Gerrard barks instructions from the touchline as Neil Lennon looks on. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers may have already lost out in the pursuit of Everton youngster Kieran Dowell, with reports suggesting the midfielder is likely to join an English Championship side next month.

The Light Blues had identified the 21-year-old as a potential signing as they look to strengthen their squad next month, and it was suggested that talks were already under way over a January deal.

However, the Gers’ hopes of landing the Toffees starlet now appear to be fading fast.

Outrage over EBT jibe

Rangers fans have hit out at Channel 4’s Alex Thomson after the journalist sent a tweet about the club “cheating its way to trophies”.

Thomson was replying to questions asking why the broadcaster hadn’t picked up on a story running on STV claiming Celtic had “failed” sex abuse victims.

One user wrote: “[Thomson] called Rangers’ tax case the biggest scandal in Scottish football history. You couldn’t mark him with a blowtorch.”

Thomson replied: “Can’t get bigger than cheating your way to trophies, pal.”

His response prompted more than 500 replies, most of them questioning what the journalist had said.

He later attempted to clarify his comments, tweeting: “I am in no way comparing EBTs with a paedophile ring. Apologies to anyone who thought I was. Merely referring to the size and scale of EBTs which is unsurpassed.”

Lennon to Gerrard: Gers were outstanding

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Hibs boss Neil Lennon praised his Rangers side after the two teams had played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Alfredo Morelos spurned numerous chances to get on the scoresheet while Oli Shaw fluffed two gilt-edged chances at the other end.

Speaking after the match, Gerrard said: “You can’t be too critical of players, we’re creating chances, we’re getting really good opportunities to score.

“Neil said to me coming off that we were outstanding. As a manager I can’t ask more of my players.”