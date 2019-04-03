Rangers latest: Gers linked with Polish striker | Fears over player’s wages | Frustration over two targets

Have your say

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Ibrox...

Morelos replacement sourced?

A general view of Rangers' Ibrox Stadium. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers have been linked with Pogon Szczecin hitman Adam Buksa - and the striker could be a replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

The Gers could make a move for the 22-year-old, who has hit nine goals for the Ekstraklasa side, in the summer.

Buksa can also operate on either wing, making him a versatile player for Steven Gerrard’s tactical approach.

Buksa has plenty of advice about Scotland on hand - former Scottish top flight players Jaroslaw Fojut and Lukasz Zaluska are both on Szczecin’s books.

Concern over Rossiter’s wages

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter is reportedly at the centre of a wage row at loan club Bury.

The Lancashire side failed to pay players and staff their March salary on time, but the League Two side have moved to allay fears.

A statement from Bury said: “We value our players and staff and they were all informed last week. The chairman and the board of directors remain fully committed to resolving the situation as quickly as possible, to ensure that the club can move forward and maintain our push for promotion.”

Hastie deal off as Bachmann eyes EPL

Jake Hastie could be off to Major League Soccer to join Atlanta United - as Miguel Almiron’s replacement, according to reports.

It emerged earlier this week that Rangers had dropped their interest in the Motherwell winger, who has plenty of offers.

And another player - Daniel Bachmann - has indicated he wants to have a crack at the English Premier League.

The Watford ‘keeper, on loan at Kilmarnock, revealed his agents had been contacted by Rangers but the Austrian goalie appears unwilling to entertain the idea of joining the Light Blues.