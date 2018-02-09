Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham victim of racial abuse on Instagram

Have your say

Wes Foderingham has named and shamed a football supporter who racially abused the Rangers goalkeeper on Instagram.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

User @aaronfinnegan88 sent the 27-year-old a private message on the social media site, calling him a “black p***k”.

The Ibrox star replied with “well done Aaron, I will share this message with all of Twitter and Instagram”.

To which the user replied: “Dirty hun b*****d.”

Foderingham took a screenshot of the conversation and shared it on his Instagram story.

READ MORE - Comment: Fans who can’t handle Windass wind-up are thin-skinned