Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham victim of racial abuse on Instagram

Wes Foderingham has named and shamed a football supporter who racially abused the Rangers goalkeeper on Instagram.
User @aaronfinnegan88 sent the 27-year-old a private message on the social media site, calling him a “black p***k”.
The Ibrox star replied with “well done Aaron, I will share this message with all of Twitter and Instagram”.
To which the user replied: “Dirty hun b*****d.”
Foderingham took a screenshot of the conversation and shared it on his Instagram story.
