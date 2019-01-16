Rangers keen on Larne’s Northern Ireland U19 star Liam Hassin

Rangers are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Larne’s teenage star Liam Hassin, according to reports in Northern Ireland.

The 17-year-old, who returned to his hometown club in summer last year after a spell with Carrick Rangers, has been scouted numerous times this season as Larne sit pretty at the top of the Bluefin Sport Championship in their promotion bid.

Steven Gerrard is content to let the youngster continue his development in Northern Ireland. Picture: SNS Group

The Northern Ireland Under-19 international spent a week training with the Ibrox side midway through the first part of the campaign.

The trial period followed his impressive performance in a bounce match between The Harbour Rats and a Light Blues XI at Larne’s Inver Park home earlier in the season.

However, while Rangers are keen, the Belfast Telegraph reports that the Scottish Premiership side are happy to let the midfielder develop in Irish League football rather than parachuting him into reserve or underage football in Scotland.