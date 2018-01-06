Rangers fly to United States without Jamie Murphy

Rangers have flown out to the United States without Jamie Murphy but are hopeful a deal for Brighton’s attacking midfielder is close to completion.

The Ibrox side are taking part in the Florida Cup during the winter break and will play matches against the Brazilian sides Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty said the Murphy deal could go through in time for the player to join the squad in the US.

“Jamie is desperate to come to the football club,” Murty told Sky Sports. “And we are doing everything we can behind the scenes, to make sure that he gets out to Florida and takes part in this camp.

“He would bring experience, he is a mature athlete, he is bringing quality, and he is someone we think can contribute from the get-go.

“It is important we have more options in the attacking third. Jamie definitely brings that and, importantly, he is a Rangers fan and knows what the standards of his football club are all about.”

Asked whether the deal will go through in the next couple of days, Murty said: “Touch wood it will all be done but, as with all things in football, you are never actually content until it is over the line. We are confident we can get the job done.”

Murty said further additions could be made to the squad during the January window.

“We know there are areas that we would like to strengthen and we know there are areas where we are quite content,” he said.

Andy Halliday and Michael O’Halloran have returned to Rangers following loan spells and have travelled to Florida.

Halliday has been playing in Azerbaijan with Gabala while O’Halloran has been at St Johnstone.