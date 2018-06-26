Rangers flop Eduardo Herrera set to leave Ibrox - reports

Eduardo Herrera has moved closer to leaving Rangers, according to the Scottish Sun.

Eduardo Herrera had a disappointing season with Rangers. Picture: AFP/Getty

The 29-year-old striker is the subject of interest from Toluca in his native Mexico.

Herrera joined during last year’s summer transfer window for over £1million but failed to impress during his 12 months in the first-team.

He made 24 appearances in total, though only two were from the starting XI, and scored two goals.

This latest news comes just a day after the Mexican international posted a defiant message on his Instagram page, writing: “Always remember that your present situation is not your final destination. The best is yet to come. #keepmovingforward.”