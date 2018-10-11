Rangers 'fiercely resisted' 50-50 ticket split for Aberdeen Betfred Cup tie

Rangers have welcomed their allocation of just under 26,000 tickets for the Betfred Cup semi-final.

However, in a statement on the club's website they said they "fiercely resisted" an attempt to deny the Ibrox the entire North Stand.

A ballot will take place to decide Rangers' allocation with Aberdeen given around 40 per cent of the capacity.

The Reds revealed they had been offered 16,800 tickets with the promise of more but have now received a guaranteed 20,300.

Aberdeen had been pushing for a 50-50 split but Rangers resisted, praising the common sense of the larger allocation they have been given.

The statement read: "Rangers are pleased that commonsense has prevailed and that our supporters will be able to purchase the lion’s share of tickets available for the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday, October 28.

"We have received an allocation of just under 26,000 tickets with the possibility of more, subject to how other sales go.

"It is important to make it clear there had been an attempt to deny Rangers fans all of Hampden’s north stand but this was resisted fiercely and that entire area will now be a sea of red, white and blue.

"Hampden should now be full to capacity for a match which is eagerly awaited."

