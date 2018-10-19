Rangers fans plan Betfred Cup semi-final tribute to Paul Gascoigne

Have your say

Rangers fans have clubbed together and raised enough money for a Paul Gascoigne tribute banner to be displayed at the Betfred Cup semi-final.

Paul Gascoigne last game in 1997 for Rangers v St Johnstone at Ibrox. Picture: Allan Milligan

The Ibrox faithful were largely enraged when the Scottish Football Hall of Fame performed a U-turn on the decision to induct the legendary midfielder.

The decision was made after criticism from fans and reports that SFA board members were ready to boycott the ceremony.

Gascoigne starred at Rangers for nearly three seasons in the mid-90s, helping the club to win two league titles, one League Cup and one Scottish Cup.

Fans will unfurl the banner when their side take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday 28 October.

It was announced yesterday that Rangers would receive additional tickets for the game after slow sales caused the league to take 5,000 unsold briefs back from Aberdeen.