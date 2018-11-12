Rangers fans go crazy for Steven Gerrard's Instagram picture

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was delighted with his team's performance as they battered Motherwell 7-1.

Steven Gerrard shared the picture on his Instagram with the caption 'Team' and a blue love heart.

The Ibrox side closed the gap at the top of the table to two points in the final fixture of the Ladbrokes Premiership weekend.

Scott Arfield gave Rangers an early lead before a Carl McHugh red card for the Steelmen changed the dynamic of the game at 1-1. Two goals were added before half-time with a further four arriving after the interval.

Gerrard revealed that he had used the results over the weekend to motivate his players with both Hearts and Hibs losing and Celtic drawing at Livingston.

He said: “Sometimes when you’re playing the last fixture of the weekend and other teams win, it adds pressure, and you’ve got to handle that - but over this weekend it’s been the opposite.

“Teams around us and above us have given us an opportunity to close gaps and that really helped before the game, going into the dressing room saying to the players: ‘There’s an opportunity to close the gap, go and put a performance in that shows everyone that you’re keen on staying towards the top of the table’.”

The former Liverpool captain took to Instagram to express his delight with his players, posing a picture of them celebrating a goal together.

It went down a storm with Rangers fans as well as Liverpool supporters with the picture getting more than 165k likes and nearly 1,000 comments.