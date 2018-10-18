Rangers fail to persuade Northern Ireland to release Kyle Lafferty

Have your say

Rangers have failed to persuade Northern Ireland to release Kyle Lafferty for club duty against Hamilton on Sunday.

READ MORE - SPFL cut Aberdeen ticket allocation for semi-final clash with Rangers

Kyle Lafferty will miss this weekend's clash with Hamilton. Picture: SNS

The Light Blues were unsuccessful in talks with the Irish Football Association, which invoked FIFA’s five-day rule after striker Lafferty withdrew from Michael O’Neill’s squad at the last minute ahead of crunch Nations League games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rangers said in a statement: “Rangers can confirm Kyle Lafferty will not be available for the match against Hamilton on Sunday after the Irish FA invoked FIFA’s five-day rule.

“Talks have now been held among all parties and Rangers understands the position of the Irish FA.

“Kyle did not comply fully with international protocol but remains available for international selection.”