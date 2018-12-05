Rangers face UEFA fine after fan invaded pitch during Villarreal game

Rangers are braced for a fine from UEFA after a fan entered the field of play and confronted an assistant referee during the Ibrox side’s 0-0 draw with Villarreal in the Europa League.

The supporter ran on to the pitch after Gers winger Daniel Candeias was sent off during the first half of the Group G fixture, and was huckled away by police officers.

Daniel Candeias is shown the red card against Villarreal, which prompted a fan to confront an assistant referee. Picture: SNS Group

His actions now mean the Light Blues will face two charges from UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body next week.

The charges concern the pitch invasion, and the throwing of objects onto the pitch during the same match.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard lambasted the supporter after the goalless draw, saying: “It will affect the club and more often than not it’s financially as well, which doesn’t help.

“We ask the fans to keep doing what they are doing and supporting us but they have to stay in their seats.”

Rangers have already incurred UEFA’s wrath during this year’s Europa League campaign - after the late kick-off in their away match with Spartak Moscow - and that will also be dealt with at next week’s meeting.