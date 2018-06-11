Rangers face fight in bid to sign Croatian defender

Rangers are set to battle it out with Spartak Moscow over the transfer of Croatian defender Nikola Katic.

READ MORE - Alan Stubbs says Ovie Ejaria must show he can handle Ibrox pressure

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly interested in the player. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old is thought to be available for a fee of around £2million and the Ibrox side are understood to be interested as they seek to strengthen their defensive corps ahead of next season.

The towering centre-back currently plays for Slaven Belupo in his homeland, where his form over the past two seasons earned him a first cap from the national side.

A representative of the player’s agent told the Daily Mail: “There was a representative from Glasgow Rangers in Croatia three weeks ago.

“There is another story that Spartak Moscow are also interested. [Agent] Mladen Kliskinic has booked a flight to go and speak to them on Tuesday.

“But we are waiting for Slaven Belupo to confirm they’ve accepted a concrete offer. Until that happens nothing can be finalised.”

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to finalise the transfer of Brighton defender Connor Goldson later this week. The centre-back will move for a fee of around £3million.

READ MORE - Kenny Miller: Rangers weren’t prepared by Pedro Caixinha for Europe