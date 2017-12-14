Rangers face court fight over ‘unpaid bill’ to Charles Green-linked firm

Have your say

Rangers could face a court battle over a disputed unpaid bill, according to reports.

Rangers could face a potential court battle over the claim. Picture: John Devlin

Singapore-based firm Orlit Enterprises raised an action in 2013 at Glasgow Sheriff Court, claiming they were owed payments totalling £400,000.

Rangers brushed off the matter at the time, and are said to have felt it was ‘insignificant’.

However, the firm - which was hired to find Far East investors to help fund Charles Green’s buyout of Rangers in 2012 - drew up a new writ in August, resulting in a preliminary hearing in Glasgow earlier this week.

The firm was hired to find Far East investors to help fund Charles Green's buyout of Rangers. Picture: Hemedia

In a 2013 statement, Rangers did concede that they owed Orlit money, but claimed the requested amount was incorrect.

The statement read: “Rangers have agreed a figure to settle this issue and it is a figure which is significantly less than the initial demand.”

Orlit Enterprises is run by Chan Fook Meng, a one-time business associate of former Rangers chief executive Green.

Green was non-executive chairman at another of Chan’s companies, Nova Enterprises, which also had ties to ex-Rangers finance chief Brian Stockbridge, who formerly worked as an advisor to the firm.

