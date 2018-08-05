Rangers eye surprise move for Europa League opponent

Rangers are considering making a move for Borna Barisic, a player they knocked out of Europe just a few days ago, according to the Sunday Express.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts back to Celtic? | Rangers eye two centre-backs | former Hibs boss wants John McGinn

Borna Barisic, left, played for Osijek against Rangers in the Europa League. Picture: SNS

The Croatian international played in both legs of Osijek’s defeat to Steven Gerrard’s men in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

The Ibrox management staff were impressed with what they saw from the 25-year-old and are now debating whether to make a formal offer.

Gerrard has made no secret of the fact that Rangers are in the market for another centre-back to challenge Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic in the first-team squad.

Barisic is thought to be available for a fee of around £2million.

READ MORE - Video: Rangers hero Nacho Novo confronts Celtic fan after vile abuse