Rangers eye move for Southampton midfielder and ex-Ibrox star Steven Davis

Rangers have been linked with a move for Southampton midfielder Steven Davis.

The Northern Irishman has played just six minutes of English Premier League football this season, along with two EFL Cup appearances, and looks to be surplus to requirements at St Mary’s.

Steven Davis in action for Northern Ireland against Scotland at Hampden. The midfielder has been linked with a return to Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

The 33-year-old spent five years at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups, as well as being part of the team that reached the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

He left the club in 2012 after the club’s insolvency, rescinding his contract under the TUPE regulations to return to the English top flight.

But now the 105-times capped Northern Ireland international could follow Kyle Lafferty and Allan McGregor in signing up for a second spell with the Light Blues.

• READ MORE - SNP councillors ‘interfered with Rangers fanzone plans’ claims supporters’ group

• READ MORE - Celtic ‘ready to cash in on Dedryck Boyata’ and could sell in January

• READ MORE - Italian giants compare non-league Scot to Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard

He has more than 220 appearances in red and white under his belt, but Saints boss Mark Hughes seems to prefer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mario Lemina and Oriol Romeu in the centre, while ex-Celtic midfielder and Scotland international Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse also look to be ahead of Davis in the pecking order.

And now Steven Gerrard could offer him an escape route with Rangers reportedly interested in securing his services.