Rangers eye Dominic Solanke as Steven Gerrard looks to beef up attack

Steven Gerrard could return to former club Liverpool for another player, amid reports the former Anfield captain is weighing up a loan move for Dominic Solanke.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Gerrard is mulling over a third loan bid for a player on the fringes of the Reds’ first team squad, having already signed Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria on temporary deals.

Gerrard is understood to be “confident” of thrashing out a deal for the former Chelsea striker, with the Ibrox club having been linked with the 20-year-old for some time.

The Gers had a bid for Kyle Lafferty rejected by Hearts, and were linked with two Bosnian strikers this week, as the club put the finishing touches on their reshaped squad.

One factor that might affect any possible arrangement is whether Liverpool feel they have adequate cover in attack.

The Reds’ first choice forwards are Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Daniel sturridge, while they also have Divock Origi and Danny Ings in reserve, although the duo could exit Liverpool with neither seemingly in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Other than that, Rhian Brewster is the only other forward in the first team squad with Ben Woodburn and Taiwo Awoniyi both out on loan.