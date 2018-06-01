Rangers duo Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace consider action against club

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace are on a collision course with Rangers as the pair seek to fight against the disciplinary action taken against them by the hierarchy at Ibrox.

Kenny Miller, left, pictured with Rangers chairman Dave King. Picture: Michael Gillen

Both were suspended and fined by the club following a bust-up with former boss Graeme Murty after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at Hampden.

This was despite reports that both players denied their involvement in any post-match altercation in the dressing room of the national stadium.

The Scottish Sun is reporting the two will appeal their fines — four weeks’ wages for Wallace, two for Miller — with the player’s association.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record says the pair are considering independent action against the club as they seek to shine a light on the whole affair.

They may approach the SPFL or SFA or even an employment tribunal in order to fight their case.

Wallace has one year left on his contract and has been told to report back for pre-season training under new boss Steven Gerrard.

Miller is out of contract and will sign with another club this summer.

