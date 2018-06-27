Rangers defender the latest to be told he can leave Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told two summer signings from last year they are allowed to leave Ibrox.

Fabio Cardoso was signed by Pedro Caixinha last summer. Picture: SNS

Centre-back Fabio Cardoso joins striker Eduardo Herrera in heading for the exit door after a meeting with their new boss.

Herrera is close to agreeing a switch to move back to his native Mexico with Toluca, while Cardoso will find first-team opportunities hard to come by next season after the signings of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.

Both players have contracts until 2020 so could wish to stay and fight for their place, though Gerrard has made it clear he cannot guarantee a regular spot in the squad.

The manager told the media at the club’s training camp in Spain: “I have had a conversation with both of them before we came and I told them that their game time would be very limited.

“I had to have honest conversations with them and the idea I have is to always be respectful to players and give as much time as possible during the window where they can find different opportunities.”

