Rangers could gazump Blackburn Rovers to land winger Ryan Kent

Rangers are closing in on a loan deal for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, according to the Scottish Sun.

Liverpool's young winger Ryan Kent is wanted by Rangers. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old had looked set to join Blackburn Rovers, but Steven Gerrard has used his connections within the Anfield club in order to make the Light Blues the preferred landing spot.

Kent impressed in a loan spell at Barnsley in the 2016/17 season, though he struggled at first Freiburg and then Bristol City last term. His parent club are now keen to find the ideal destination and somewhere where he’ll play on a consistent basis.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is the market for another attacker after being unimpressed by his striking corps in the 2-0 two-legged Europa League victory over Shkupi.

The Light Blues controlled large spells of both matches but failed to both create and convert chances to put the tie to bed.

Kent is an England under-20 international with six caps to his name.

