Rangers could face Progres Niederkorn rematch in Europa League draw

Rangers could face a rematch with Progres Niederkorn, the Luxembourg minnows who humiliated them 12 months ago, in the first qualifying round of this season’s Europa League.

The Ibrox club are seeded in tomorrow’s draw and have been placed in a grouping which sees Progres as one of their five possible opponents.

• READ MORE - Scottish football transfer LIVE: Rangers back in for Cummings, no Celtic move for Ambrose, key Gers man to leave?

The other teams Steven Gerrard could face in his first competitive fixture as Rangers manager are Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonian side Shkupi, Stumbras of Lithuania or Dunajska Streda of Slovakia.

Rangers lost 2-1 to Progres Niederkorn under Pedro Caixinha at the same stage of the competition last season, slumping to a 2-0 defeat in the second leg in Luxembourg after a 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Hibs are also seeded in the first qualifying round and have been placed in a draw grouping which gives them six possible opponents - Levadia Tallinn of Estonia, IBV of Iceland, Finnish side KuPS Kuopio, Liepaja of Latvia, NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands or the winners of the preliminary round tie between Tre Fiori of San Marino and Welsh club Bala Town.

The first leg of the first qualifying round ties are scheduled for 12 July with the return fixtures on 19 July.

Aberdeen will enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round, with that draw also taking place in Nyon tomorrow.

• READ MORE - Celtic drawn to face Alashkert in UEFA Champions League qualifiers