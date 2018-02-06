Rangers chief Stewart Robertson blasts ‘nonsense’ administration talk

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson insists the club’s refusal of an £7.5million bid for Alfredo Morelos proves they are not on the brink of financial meltdown.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson with chairman Dave King. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side fought off an advance from Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe in the days leading up to the end of the January window.

Their refusal to let Morelos go for such a large fee, in Robertson’s words, “raised a few eyebrows”. Particularly because there were rumours of Rangers once again being on the verge of administration in January.

However, Robertson is adamant the club is on sound financial footing and says they didn’t wish to sell their leading goalscorer because progress is being made on the park.

He told the Scottish Sun: “There were all the rumours in January that the club was going into administration and it was nonsense. The investor base is there. We have fantastic financial support. A decent example of that came with the Morelos bids being rejected.

“Some folk raised eyebrows at that, but that’s a sign that we’re trying to grow something and take the club forward. We want to compete year on year at the top of the game again.

“We’re not saying we won’t sell him eventually because we do recognise recycling players in the player-trading model is a key part of the business plan going forward. But we’ll do that when it’s on our terms rather than on the terms of a potential buyer.”

