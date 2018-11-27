Rangers chairman Dave King: Graeme Murty is my man of the year

Rangers chairman Dave King has hailed the “sacrifice” made by Graeme Murty when the Ibrox side were in need of a manager last season.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Ex-Rangers star backs lap of honour ban | Damien Duff for Celtic role? | Hearts star wants new deal

Graeme Murty spent time as Rangers manager last season. Picture; SNS

The reserve team coach stepped into the breach for the second time under King’s stewardship after Pedro Caixinha was sacked in October 2017.

Though initially supposed to be in charge for an interim spell, like he was the season prior following Mark Warburton’s departure, Murty remained in charge until the third last game of the season.

Despite being made to step down as manager before the campaign was complete, Murty was welcomed back into his previous role as youth coach.

Speaking at the club’s AGM, King made a point of thanking Murty for his efforts.

He said: “I want to thank a man who to my mind is a true Rangers hero.

“For the second time, and at great personal anguish much of the time, Graeme Murty put the club ahead of himself by taking on the extremely difficult role of interim manager for a prolonged period and under challenging circumstances.

“Graeme, I am extremely grateful for your sacrifice and for your decision to continue to help the youngsters at the Academy despite your disappointment. You are my man of the year.”