Rangers boss Steven Gerrard apologies for ‘disrespectful’ comments

Steven Gerrard has insisted that his words were taken out of context after the Rangers boss was accused of showing a lack of respect for St Johnstone following Sunday’s match at McDiarmid Park.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: PA

After the 2-1 victory, achieved thanks to a second-half Alfredo Morelos double, Gerrard said that Rangers “shouldn’t have to work that hard to win at places like this, with all due respect”.

This was leapt upon by fans and pundits, with BT Sport and BBC Scotland analyst Michael Stewart saying there was “no need” for the comments.

Gerrard has now insisted he didn’t mean to show any disrespect to St Johnstone and has apologied if anyone has interpreted what he said in that manner.

Speaking at the club’s Hummel Training Centre on Monday morning, the former Liverpool skipper said: “I think we’ve showed many times over the season that we’ve got character and guts.

“But we’ve also showed at times that we’ve turned up at places thinking we’ve got a divine right to beat the opposition.

“We weren’t the real Rangers team that I’ve seen so many occasions and I said that after the game.

“Some of my quotes were taken out of context. I didn’t mean to be disrespectful to St Johnstone or Tommy Wright. Tommy went out of his way to welcome me here.

“He’s someone I’ve got the utmost respect for. St Johnstone as well as all the other teams and managers in the league. So some of my quotes were misunderstood or taken the wrong way, so I apologise for that.”