Rangers are willing to listen to offers for James Tavernier - reports

Rangers are willing to listen to offers for star right-back James Tavernier, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers right-back James Tavernier captained the side at times last season. Picture: Getty

It is being reported that a fee of around £3.5million will be enough to prize the 26-year-old, who captained the club at points last season.

The English defender has previously reiterated his commitment to the club after speculation had him moving away from Ibrox in each of the past two transfer windows.

He even signed a new deal in February until 2021, saying he wished to win a league title with the side who signed him from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

However, it is believed that Rangers’ pursuit of ex-Liverpool starlet Jon Flanagan would make Tavernier expendable if a deal was reached for the one-cap England international.