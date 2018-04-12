Rangers appoint Douglas Park as deputy chairman

Rangers have appointed Douglas Park as deputy chairman.

Douglas Park, right, with Dave King and Stewart Robertson. Picture: SNS

The transport firm boss is one of the so-called Three Bears, who wrestled effective control of the club from Mike Ashley in March 2015 along with South Africa-based chairman Dave King.

A statement on the club website read: “Rangers International Football Club Plc (“RIFC”) is pleased to announce that Douglas Park has become deputy chairman of the club.

“Mr Park, now based in Scotland, has kindly made himself available to adopt a more prominent position within the club. The role of deputy chairman allows Douglas to assist the club by providing an important local interaction between RIFC and the executive running the football club.

“This appointment was requested by the chairman who believes that the position of a Scottish-based deputy chairman will assist him in the ongoing implementation of the club’s business strategy.”

The Park’s Motor Group founder spent five months on the football club’s board before stepping down and being replaced by his son, Graeme, in August 2015, stating that he could not make a full contribution because of other commitments. Park was spending much of his time in Spain at that stage.

But the Lanarkshire businessman joined the RIFC plc’s board in November 2015. The 68-year-old is the fifth largest shareholder with a six per cent stake.

Park is one of several directors and shareholders who made interest-free loans to Rangers in recent years. His loan is due to be repaid this year, according to the most recent company accounts.

