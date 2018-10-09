Rangers announce reappointment of director to club’s board

Have your say

Barry Scott has rejoined the Rangers board, the club have announced.

Rangers have reappointed Barry Scott to the club's board. Picture: John Devlin

The Hong Kong-based businessman stepped down earlier this year, quitting on the same day as Paul Murray.

His resignation came just six months after he joined the board in December 2017, having helped invest £6.5million in loans into Rangers.

He has now decided to rejoin five months after his exit.

A club statement said: “Rangers International Football Club PLC is pleased to announce that Barry Scott is rejoining its Board of Directors.

“Barry left the Board for a short time earlier this year in order to attend to other business affairs and the Board is delighted that he is now able to offer his services again and contribute to the continued success of the Company.”