Rangers and Motherwell legend chosen in Ruud Gullit’s all-time XI

Davie Cooper has been picked ahead of Kenny Dalglish, Zinedine Zidane and other football royalty to make Ruud Gullit's all-time XI.

The Dutch legend chose Cooper to play ahead of Paolo Maldini on the left wing of his best ever team.

Others chosen include Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Kaka and Franco Baresi.

Cooper became a legend at Motherwell, Rangers and Clydebank, winning trophies at all three clubs, including 13 at Ibrox.

He won 22 caps for Scotland, scoring six times, including a goal which helped his country reach the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Cooper passed away in 1995 aged just 39. Motherwell named a stand in his honour.

Gullit believes he is not only Scotland's greatest ever player but one of the greatest in the world of football, even encouraging people to watch clips of him on

Speaking to the BBC he compared him to George Best and rued the fact that he only played in Scotland.

"I played against him for Feyenoord in a friendly and I saw this guy and I thought, unbelievable," he said.

"I don’t think he got the recognition he deserved as a footballer. Maybe because he was homesick he wanted to always play in Glasgow and that is a pity as not a lot of people know him. But for me he was an unbelievable player. He was one of the greatest players in the world of football.

"He was class – a skillful, stylish, intelligent player. There’s not much footage of him, which makes it even harder. He was almost like a George Best type – skillful, left-side. He was an unbelievable footballer.

"So go on YouTube and see him play."

Gullit's all-time XI: Peter Schmeichel; Manfred Kaltz, Marcel Desailly, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini; Kaka, Frank Rijkaard, Diego Maradona, Davie Cooper; Marco van Basten, Johan Cruyff. Subs: Edwin van der Saar, Ronald Koeman, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Roy Keane.

